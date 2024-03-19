Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Voss Capital, LLC, together with its affiliates and as an investment advisor that furnishes investment advice to and manages certain investment funds and managed accounts ("Voss"), announced today that it has purchased through the public market 1,613,100 common shares ("Common Shares") of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ("Thunderbird"), representing a net increase of approximately 3.26% of Voss' ownership of outstanding Common Shares as of March 11, 2024 (the "Acquired Shares"). In its role as investment advisor or manager, Voss possesses voting and/or investment power over the Acquired Shares. All of the Acquired Shares are owned by Voss (held in certain managed accounts of Voss). The Acquired Shares were acquired at prices ranging from $1.7749 to $2.1495 per Common Share, with an average price of $1.90 per Common Share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2,998,707.

After the completion of the purchase of the Acquired Shares, Voss now beneficially owns and controls 8,191,923 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.37% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, Voss may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see Thunderbird's profile on the SEDAR+ website (http://www.sedarplus.com) that are available at no charge, or contact Serena Koontz, Head of Investor Relations of Voss Capital LLC at serena@vosscap.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202335

SOURCE: Voss Capital, LLC