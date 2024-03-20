Das Instrument FAI FI0009003230 FINNAIR OYJ EO-,85 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2024

The instrument FAI FI0009003230 FINNAIR OYJ EO-,85 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2024



Das Instrument JCA FR0000053324 CIE DES ALPES (CDA) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2024

The instrument JCA FR0000053324 CIE DES ALPES (CDA) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024



Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2024

The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2024



Das Instrument 8QF GB00B11DDB67 QUADRISE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2024

The instrument 8QF GB00B11DDB67 QUADRISE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2024



Das Instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNIT.OIL+GAS PLC LS,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2024

The instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNIT.OIL+GAS PLC LS,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2024

