

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), a technology and services provider, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 272.1 million pounds for the full year, higher than 249 million pounds in the previous year, primarily driven by growth in demand for Technology Sourcing.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 278 million pounds from 263.7 million pounds a year ago.



Net earnings per share rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to 173.2 from 159.1, and adjusted earnings per share increased 3 percent to 174.8 from 169.7 last year.



Revenue for the year grew 7 percent to 6.923 billion pounds from 6.471 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 47.4p per share, to be paid on July 5, to shareholders of record on June 7.



