SolarEdge's Re-Energize program includes data card upgrades to connect smart home devices and home battery backup. From pv magazine USA Inverter supplier SolarEdge has launched a new service, Re-Energize, to extend retrofit upgrades to US customers. Homeowners with SolarEdge projects installed before June 30, 2022, excluding Home Hub customers, can choose from several upgrade options through the Re-Energize program. The company said installers can add devices on the DC-side of the inverter, allowing for component installations with minimized main panel upgrade requirements. The program offers ...

