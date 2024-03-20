

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Investec PLC (INVP.L) Wednesday announced trading update for the year ending March 31, 2024.



Investec sees positive effects of its previously announced strategic actions in its results.



The company now expects basic earnings per share for the full year to be in the range of 102.9p - 106.8p, up from 85.8p last year, positively impacted by gain from implementing the UK Wealth & Investment combination with Rathbones.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share are expected between 76.0p and 80.0p compared with 68.9p a year ago.



Investec sees Headline earnings per share between 70.0p and 74.0p, which includes the cost of executing strategic actions, higher than 66.8p in the previous year.



Adjusted operating profit before tax is expected in the range of 866.9 million pounds -909.6 million pounds. This compares with 818.7 million pounds reported last year.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on May 23.



