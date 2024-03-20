

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust Plc (FEV.L) on Wednesday reported net return for the full year, mainly due to gain on investment and derivatives against last year's loss.



For the 12 month period, the company posted net return on ordinary activities before taxation of 242.082 million pounds, compared with loss of 54.326 million pounds in the previous year.



Net return on ordinary activities after taxation stood at 238.692 million pounds or 58.40 pence per share as against last year's loss of 56.967 million pounds or 13.88 pence per share.



Net Asset Value per share increased to 388.39 pence from the previous year's 337.87 pence per share.



Gains on derivative instruments were at 50.441 million pounds, compared with loss of 22.034 million pounds in 2022.



Trust posted gains on investments of 165.905 million pounds, versus loss of 63.812 million pounds a year ago.



The Board will pay a final dividend of 4.99 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 8.25 pence per share, higher than last year's 7.70 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on May 14 to shareholders on the register as of April 2.



