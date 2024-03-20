

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) has renewed collaboration with Cermaq Group AS, a global salmon producer. The renewal comes after an existing ten-year relationship. The collaboration will cover both the Norwegian and Canadian entities for Cermaq.



Cognizant will seek to simplify, modernize, and secure Cermaq's technology landscape across infrastructure services, On-Premise and Cloud, while also testing out the latest technology trends including AI and Gen AI. Cognizant targets to reduce the total cost of ownership, speed up time to market, lay the foundations for the digital enablement of Cermaq globally.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken