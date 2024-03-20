

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has described Russia's presidential election as 'undemocratic'.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia's recent presidential election occurred in an environment of intense repression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death, or exile of virtually all genuine political opposition.



He alleged that Russian authorities denied anti-war candidates' registration for the election and did not invite the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, or any credible international organizations, to observe polling.



Blinken noted that weeks before the election, prominent Russian Opposition leader Aleksey Navalny died in prison after years of harassment and cruel treatment at the hands of Russian authorities for his continued efforts to foster genuine democracy in Russia.



He also accused President Vladimir Vladimir Putin of depriving Russian citizens access to information, including to inform political participation.



'Regardless of the pre-determined outcome of this election, the United States will continue to stand with those who are pursuing a brighter future for Russia,' the statement says.



Putin was re-elected with overwhelming majority in the Presidential election held last weekend.



Voting in Russia is democratic, unlike the electoral process in the United States, he said in his first speech after getting re-elected.



With constitutional amendments extending presidential terms to six years, Putin will continue to stay in power until 2030, and is reportedly set to tighten his grip on the country.



