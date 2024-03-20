

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States says President Vladimir Putin's 'war of choice' against Ukraine will cost Russia $1.3 trillion in previously anticipated economic growth through 2026.



In remarks opening the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin detailed the sheer loss that Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused his own country in the war on Ukraine. 'For more than two years, Ukraine's forces have fought Putin's aggression with defiance and skill,' he said. 'Russia has paid a staggering cost for Putin's imperial dreams. At least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded.'



Since the invasion, Russia has wasted up to $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain and sustain its needless war on its neighbor, according to Austin. He claimed that Ukraine's defenders continue to degrade the Kremlin's capabilities.



Austin noted that Ukraine's military has destroyed or damaged 20 medium to large Russian navy vessels. Ukrainian antiaircraft capabilities continue to down Russian warplanes.



The stakes in the fight are high, Austin and Brown said at the conclusion of the group meeting. If Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will not stop there, Austin said.



Austin said he believes there is a bipartisan consensus in Congress for passing a supplemental bill that will continue to fund U.S. aid to Ukraine.



Austin and Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with representatives of more than 50 countries and organizations to channel aid, training and capabilities to Ukraine.



Brown said Ukrainian forces were able to retake more than half of the territory that Russia temporarily occupied during the early stages of the conflict.



