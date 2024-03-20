Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a global online gaming and affiliate business leader, is pleased to announce that it will file its audited consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, April 1st, 2024. The management team of FansUnite will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company's Fiscal 2023 financial results and growth outlook at 10:00 AM EST on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024.

FansUnite's Investor Webinar

Day: April 2nd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM (EST) / 7:00 AM (PST)

Topic: FansUnite's Fiscal 2023 financial results and growth outlook for the remainder of 2024

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MMdcia2YQ2GDQRh9eC_p_Q

The Company's preliminary unaudited Fiscal 2023 financial results were reported on March 14th, 2024.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports entertainment and gaming company. Our business is focused on the regulated and lawful sports betting affiliate market which includes customer acquisition, retention, support and reactivation. FansUnite has established itself as a leader in the North American affiliate market through its subsidiary American Affiliate Co LLC ("AmAff' or "American Affiliate"). AmAff is a North American omni-channel customer acquisition company, covering both retail and digital customer activation for sportsbooks, casinos, poker and fantasy sports platforms.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

