According to Gartner, by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers are expected to occur in digital channels. To help organizations stay ahead of this trend, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), an intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced an integration with Calendly, the platform helping individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle. Now, ON24 customers can seamlessly schedule sales meetings across digital experiences to increase conversion rates, accelerate pipeline and drive cost-effective revenue growth.

"Our 2024 platform analysis of millions of B2B interactions shows that customers and prospects are engaging with experiences with higher buying intent and are converting to a sales meeting at increasing rates," said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "We are excited to empower our customers to innovate their customer engagement, expedite the sales cycle and close deals faster."

By continuing to advance new ways for audiences to engage across digital channels, ON24 customers will gain the ability to:

Accelerate pipeline with increased conversion to sales meetings : Easily enable marketers to support real-time scheduling of sales meetings and lead routing within ON24 webinar and virtual event experiences.

: Easily enable marketers to support real-time scheduling of sales meetings and lead routing within ON24 webinar and virtual event experiences. Optimize results with enhanced analytics and reporting : Track and measure meetings booked from ON24 to surface actionable buying signals and optimize future events and webinars.

: Track and measure meetings booked from ON24 to surface actionable buying signals and optimize future events and webinars. Improve efficiency and save time with streamlined workflows: Automatically pass attendee contact information to Calendly to facilitate a frictionless buying journey and unified data analytics.

"Digital-first marketing strategies are essential for reaching today's customers where they are," said Jessica Gilmartin, CRO at Calendly. "By enabling our joint customers to engage with today's buyers on their terms and across their preferred channels, ON24 and Calendly are giving go-to-market teams a new way to capture potential buyers at the moments of highest intent."

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

