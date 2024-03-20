Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will be contributing one half of a US$276,000 donation, paid monthly over two years to the University of California at Davis (UC-Davis). The entirety of the gift will support UC-Davis Material Science and Engineering's silica and graphite research and development, conducted in the laboratories headed by Professor Subhash Risbud at UC-Davis.

Specifically, UC-Davis will be conducting innovative mechanical and thermal efforts to provide insights into purifying Homerun's natural Brazilian silica sand toward the commercial goal of upgrading the raw silica to silicon, a material of immense application in the energy and electronic technologies sectors. Using some of the most advanced femtosecond laser and flame-spray localized heating techniques, impurities in the quartz sand will be reduced to clean the silica quartz to at least 99.99% purity, prior to its upgrade to silicon.

UC-Davis will also beneficiate graphite ores and develop flow sheets for the processing steps based on extractive metallurgy science for Bahia Graphite Corporation (the co-donor). Similarly, ore beneficiation and floatation methods will be used to dress the raw graphite ores to extract usable graphite and seek commercial uses for the graphite in the carbon nanotubes and fibers markets.

Professor Subhash Risbud, Dept of Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California at Davis stated, "We are truly excited to work with Brian Leeners, CEO and his team of highly productive people and contribute to developing disruptive technologies based on innovative products made from quartz and graphite raw materials. With the rapidly evolving industrial developments globally, new materials are in great demand for numerous innovative applications and economical processes. We are at the forefront of launching new, hitherto unknown, technologies in the fields of flexible electronics, food and medical products, and renewable energy. As an example, a rich, yet unexplored market, for silicon (silica) and graphite combined in carbide-based refractories and oxycarbide glasses is very much on our radar as we focus our efforts on creating combined materials solutions utilizing the high-purity silica and graphite from Homerun and Bahia Graphite."

In close collaboration with Homerun and Bahia Graphite, Professor Risbud and his students will utilize their expertise to pioneer novel processing methods for silica sand and graphite that can be replicated commercially.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202398

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.