

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 62% at $7.13. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is up over 33% at $3.00. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is up over 17% at $150.00. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is up over 17% at $3.33. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 14% at $4.00. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 12% at $5.28. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is up over 11% at $4.26. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 10% at $3.42. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NMHI) is up over 9% at $1.57.



In the Red



Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is down over 14% at $4.56. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is down over 7% at $95.00. Prudential plc (PUK) is down over 6% at $18.63. Euronav NV (EURN) is down over 6% at $14.45. Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) is down over 6% at $2.73. BioNTech SE (BNTX) is down over 5% at $89.25. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) is down over 5% at $4.20.



