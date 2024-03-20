

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumer confidence remained negative and stable in March, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index posted -5.0 in March, the same as in the previous month.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation fell to -20 from -19.



The index measuring the financial situation of households rose somewhat to -2 from -3. Likewise, the index for savings among households improved to 17 from 13.



Meanwhile, fears of an increase in unemployment over the coming twelve months increased. The corresponding index posted 17 compared to 10 in February.



