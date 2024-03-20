Rockwell Automation Named Among World's Most Ethical Companies 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Rockwell Automation

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has recognized Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 16th time Rockwell has been included on this prestigious list which honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"We are honored to once again receive this recognition from Ethisphere," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "Our commitment to ethics and integrity is foundational to our culture, and it's ingrained in everything we do. This commitment is central to our global success and among the reasons we have been a respected business leader for more than 120 years."

Ethics and integrity are among Rockwell's highest scoring drivers of employee engagement, nurtured and cultivated through a robust commitment and a strong "speak up" mindset, including the company's long-standing Ombuds program. Rockwell also requires 100% of its Board of Directors, employees, and contractors to complete an Annual Ethics Training, which is updated each year.

Only 14 companies have achieved this honor 16 or more times, putting Rockwell in a special class of honorees.

Rockwell was one of 136 honorees recognized in 2024, and only one of two honorees in the Diversified Machinery industry. The ranking spans 20 countries and 44 industries. View the full list of 2024 honorees.

Learn more about Rockwell's commitment to ethics and integrity.

