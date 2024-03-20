BRI, an Inspira Financial Solution, Named 2024 ADP Marketplace Partner of the Year

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Benefit Resource (BRI), an Inspira Financial solution, has been recognized as Partner of the Year at the 2024 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit held in Atlanta, Ga. The annual awards program developed by ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, recognizes strong ADP Marketplace partner performance across multiple award categories. BRI was recognized for its outstanding value to ADP clients and its ability to help companies improve employee financial well-being, increase productivity, and retain top talent.

"Every day, we have the privilege of working closely with thousands of employers, employees, and consultants, fostering relationships built on trust to simplify benefits and offer tax-advantaged savings and peace of mind," said Jennie Boeckmann, BRI regional sales manager. "Receiving this distinguished recognition from ADP Marketplace is not just a reflection of our team's dedication, but also a testament to the trust our partners place in us. As the driving force behind Inspira Financial's go-to-market strategy in the health and benefits marketplace, we take great pride in this award. It underscores our commitment to providing a seamless experience, thanks to the trust we've cultivated with each and every client, ultimately delivering unparalleled value to both employers and their employees."

The Partner of the Year Award is granted to a partner that provides outstanding value to ADP® clients. Being named Partner of the Year recognizes BRI's dedication to providing seamless integration with ADP solutions, delivering a more unified experience for organizations and their employees.

In 2023, BRI was acquired by Millennium Trust, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions. In early 2024, Millennium Trust Company rebranded as Inspira Financial. The new brand marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution into a comprehensive health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions provider.

Inspira is committed to streamlining benefits administration, offering tailored solutions to meet the needs of both employers and their employees. Specializing in consumer-driven benefits, flexible spending accounts (FSA), health reimbursement arrangements (HRA), health savings accounts (HSA), commuter benefits, and COBRA administration, Inspira is an industry leader, able to integrate with ADP solutions to help employers solve complex problems while providing tax-advantaged consumer benefits to their employees.

"Providing FSAs, HRAs, HSAs, commuter plans, and COBRA administration services supports Inspira's strategy to build a unified and interconnected range of services and solutions that take a holistic approach to financial wellness," said Ari Kandel, Inspira Managing Director, Head of Sales and Benefits. "BRI has brought strong relationships, expanded offerings, and most importantly, a forward-thinking, client-focused, and award-winning team."

Inspira listens closely to clients and participants to build solutions that save time, keep administration costs low, and deliver an outstanding service experience. Learn more about the Benefit Resource Connector for ADP Workforce Now® for mutual clients who want to integrate with ADP. If you are not already using Inspira/BRI, you can learn more and get started here.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 7 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners - helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

About BRI

BRI (BenefitResource.com) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and parking/mass transit plan administration, online enrollment, and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants. BRI is an Inspira Financial solution.

