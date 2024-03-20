The Clorox Company: Clorox Achieves Zero Waste to Landfill in Saudi Plants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Our plants in Dammam and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have joined the more than 30 Clorox facilities around the world in achieving zero-waste-to-landfill, or ZWtL, status.

As we celebrate Global Recycling Day, we're reminded of the crucial role that recycling and waste management play in our overarching environmental strategy. By responsibly managing our waste streams and minimizing the amount of material sent to landfills, we're not only conserving valuable resources but also mitigating the harmful effects of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

That's why we set an ambitious goal to achieve ZWtL in 100% of our plants by 2025 and in our global facilities by 2030. These most recent achievements mean that all our plants across Asia and the Middle East have officially achieved Clorox's ZWtL criteria a full year before our deadline.

Critical to our teammates' success has been their focus on upholding housekeeping and waste management processes that meet the specific needs of their operations. Like many sites before them, these teams implemented robust systems for handling waste to ensure that materials are reused or recycled onsite whenever possible.

The best force-multiplier for achieving zero waste is engaging teammates with awareness campaigns that foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for environmental conservation. Through education and empowerment - including the occasional fun activity - we hope to continue inspiring our workforce to embrace sustainable practices.

These latest achievements are a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our teams to set new standards for excellence in environmental management.

