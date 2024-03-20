

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving away $640 million to 361 nonprofits, according to her organization Yield Giving and Lever for Change.



According to Yield Giving, over 6,000 nonprofit organizations had applied for the funding, of which 361 community-led non-profits were selected 'for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles.'



Originally, Scott had intended to give away $250 million in $1 million grants, but Lever for Change said in a statement on its website, 'In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.'



Evaluators then sorted applicants into two tiers, with 279 of them falling in Tier 1 and receiving $2 million in grants. The remaining 82 applicants received $1 million as Tier 2 applicants.



As of January 2024, MacKenzie Scott has a net worth of $40.6 billion, owning a 4% stake in Amazon, the company she and her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos, founded. Scott is the third-wealthiest woman in the United States and the 47th-wealthiest individual in the world.



Scott last December announced $2.15 billion in donations over the last year on Yield Giving.



In 2022, Scott said her team had donated more than $3.8 billion to 465 organizations over the course of nine months.



Meanwhile, Scott's donation comes weeks after Musk slammed her charity work.



'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,' Musk said in a now-deleted X post on March 6.



'DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it,' Musk said in an X post in January.



