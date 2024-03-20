

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $138.67 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $125.50 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $138.67 Mln. vs. $125.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.76 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.50 - $6.90 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken