

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess', Inc. (GES) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $115.27 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $95.84 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.81 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $891.05 million from $817.78 million last year.



Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $115.27 Mln. vs. $95.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $891.05 Mln vs. $817.78 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.41) to (-$0.37)



