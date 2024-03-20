

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 vaccines can severely reduce the risk of heart failure and blood clots after contracting a Covid-19 infection, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal.



The study analyzed the health data of 10.17 million people vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson and 10.39 million unvaccinated people across three European countries.



The study found that a Covid-19 vaccination reduced the risk of cardiac and thromboembolic outcomes after a Covid infection significantly for the first 30 days, followed by a consistent reduction in disease for upto a year.



'What we show in this very large study is that people who are vaccinated are at a very much reduced risk of these complications post-Covid,' said Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, a professor of pharmaco- and device epidemiology at the University of Oxford and a senior author on the study.



The researchers stated that the vaccines reduced the risk of blood clots in the veins by 78 percent, blood clots in the arteries by 47 percent and heart failure by 55 percent with-in a month of taking the dose.



During the six-month period after vaccination, the study found that Covid vaccine reduced the risk of a blood clot in the vein by 47 percent, a blood clot in an artery by 28 percent and heart failure by 39 percent.



'The message overall is that if you are vaccinated, your risk of having post-Covid cardiovascular and thromboembolic complications is reduced quite dramatically,' Prieto-Alhambra concluded.



The researchers also highlighted that the protective effects of the Covid vaccine waned during the long run.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken