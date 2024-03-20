

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled C$409 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$106 million, or C$0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$579 million or C$0.89 per share for the period.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): C$409 Mln. vs. C$106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.63 vs. C$0.16 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken