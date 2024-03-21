

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for a deficit of 810.2 billion yen following the 1,758.3 billion yen shortfall in January.



Exports jumped 7.8 percent on year, topping expectations for an increase of 5.3 percent following the 11.9 percent gain in the previous month.



Exports rose 0.5 percent on year versus expectations for a gain of 2.2 percent following the downwardly revised 9.8 percent drop a month earlier (originally -9.6 percent).



