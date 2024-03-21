

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) said Action has seen a strong start to 2024 across all its geographies. In the period to the end of week 11, net sales were 2.5 billion euros, 21% ahead of the same period in 2023. Like-for-like sales growth in the first 11 weeks of the year was 9.6%. Action is planning to make another dividend payment to shareholders in the last week of March.



The Group said the rest of the 3i portfolio continues to show overall resilience with the majority of companies showing good momentum into 2024. Full year results will be published in May.



