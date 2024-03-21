

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - For the seventh consecutive year, Finland has been rated as the world's happiest country, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report.



On a 10-point scale, Finland's average life evaluation of 7.741 ranks it as the happiest country in the world.



Afghanistan ranks as the least happy country with a life evaluation of 1.721.



For the first time in the report's 12-year history, the United States doesn't appear on the top 20 happiest countries' list.



It fell down by 8 ranks to No. 23 from 15th rank in 2023.



This year's report features separate rankings by age group.



When compared to the older generation, happiness has dropped sharply among the youth in North America.



The report shows that Americans under 30 feeling worse about their lives, and this piece of data has contributed to the the United States' relegation in the World Happiness Report.



However, the U.S. ranks in the top 10 countries for people aged 60 and above.



Interestingly, Finland is closely followed by its Nordic neighbors - Denmark (No. 2), Iceland (No. 3) and Sweden (No. 4) - in the top four.



Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia round out the top 10.



The World Happiness Report, published every year on the UN International Day of Happiness, explores the factors contributing to human well-being, the happiness ratings of countries and the importance of measuring happiness.



The six key variables considered to help explain life evaluations were GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.



The report is compiled by a partnership of analytics and advisory company Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Center, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the World Happiness Report's Editorial Board.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken