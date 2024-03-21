Newly Created Role Streamlines Client Connectivity and Enhances Client Service across Institutional Businesses

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) today announced it has appointed Gary Paulin to the newly created role of Head of International Enterprise Client Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319913821/en/

Gary Paulin, Head of International Enterprise Client Solutions at Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

Paulin will focus on strengthening relationships with key Northern Trust clients across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at the highest levels of their organisations, creating synergies and facilitating access to the bank's asset servicing and asset management solutions.

"Our clients face diverse challenges from cost to performance to reporting and beyond. To address this, we created this role to closely collaborate with the chief investment officers of both asset owners and asset managers to better understand their comprehensive needs and build strategic solutions leveraging Northern Trust's full range of expertise and services," Asset Servicing President Pete Cherecwich said. "In this role Gary will seamlessly connect our businesses to efficiently provide Northern Trust's complete solutions and capabilities to some of the world's most sophisticated investment organisations."

"With a 25-year background in senior-level investment research, business creation, asset management, capital markets and asset servicing roles, Gary is well positioned to identify opportunities to utilize our full range of solutions to help clients meet their unique challenges," Asset Management President Daniel Gamba said. "Creating this role will enhance our singular focus on working with clients to optimize their operating models and leverage our constantly evolving global asset servicing and management capabilities."

Paulin, who served as most recently Head of Global Strategic Solutions for Asset Servicing, will continue to be based in London and report to both Cherecwich and Gamba.

Paulin will continue to write The Weekender, which offers a weekly perspective on global market developments and their potential broader implications.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.18 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319913821/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+44 (0) 207 982 1016

SA777@ntrs.com