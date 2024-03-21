San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced that its new next-generation flagship 5G rugged phone has been selected by four leading carriers in North America for launch later this year. These most recent awards continue Sonim's growing momentum since commencing a strategic expansion in late 2023 and diversifying its product lines into new markets.

These most recent customer awards represent a significant milestone, securing now a total of 13 carrier slots for Sonim's upcoming 5G portfolio of rugged phones and wireless internet solutions, which underscores sustained growth and the market's confidence in Sonim's innovative products.

As a key part of the company's strategic portfolio expansion announced last year, this new 5G flagship phone, powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, merges unprecedented design innovation with Sonim's hallmark quality and durability standards. This anticipated phone promises superior connectivity, thanks to Qualcomm Technologies' advanced 5G solution providing fast and reliable connectivity, resilience, and performance for users facing the toughest challenges in their work environments.

Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies, commented on the achievement: "The continued recognition of Sonim's expanding 5G portfolio from top-tier carriers is incredibly exciting for us. It validates our strategy of combining innovative rugged design with the unwavering quality that Sonim is known for. These additional carrier awards represent Sonim's strengthened foothold in the rugged mobile market and are a clear indication of our team's dedication and hard work coming to fruition."

Industry experts have also recognized Sonim's strategic direction and execution. Bryan Bassett, a research manager at IDC, remarked: "The fact that Sonim has secured these additional carrier wins is a significant endorsement of their new 5G rugged phone lineup. Sonim is not just maintaining its place in the rugged device market; it is actively advancing the standards of what these devices can achieve in terms of durability and functionality."

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, Sonim's strategic position, the timing of the availability of the new products, the market perception of the new products, and the impact of certain events on Sonim's business. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-Looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand and Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

