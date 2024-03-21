

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney and the Federal Aviation Administration will work together with Missouri University of Science and Technology, Aerodyne Research, Inc., and the Environmental Protection Agency to study non- CO2 aviation emissions, to help understand and reduce the environmental impact of these emissions. The project will measure emissions from a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine combustor rig test stand using conventional Jet A and 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The rig tests will take place at Pratt & Whitney's facility in Middletown, Conn.



Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken