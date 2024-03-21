

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 77% at $2.36. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 40% at $4.75. Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is up over 22% at $1.88. Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is up over 18% at $37.54. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is up over 16% at $112.29. Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) is up over 16% at $1.95. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is up over 15% at $3.93. argenx SE (ARGX) is up over 13% at $404.00. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 13% at $7.71. Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) is up over 13% at $1.98. Guess?, Inc. (GES) is up over 11% at $28.96. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 9% at $15.22. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is up over 9% at $1.18. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is up over 7% at $65.10. TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) is up over 7% at $1.78.



In the Red



Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML) is down over 37% at $27.93. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is down over 12% at $182.11. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is down over 12% at $10.06. Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is down over 12% at $2.90. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is down over 10% at $5.39. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is down over 9% at $2.62. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is down over 9% at $1.94. Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) is down over 8% at $5.00. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (APAC) is down over 7% at $6.28. Outbrain Inc. (OB) is down over 7% at $3.52. Li Auto Inc. (LI) is down over 6% at $31.83. Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) is down over 5% at $3.40.



