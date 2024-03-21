

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (LOBO), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, said on Thursday that it has priced its initial public offering of 1,380,000 shares at $4 per share for gross proceeds of around $5.5 million.



In addition, Lobo has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 207,000 shares at $4 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 25.



The shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on March 21, under the ticker symbol 'LOBO.'



Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, is serving as sole book-runner for the offering.



