Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088
13,80013,90014:20
21.03.2024
KeyBank Marks Fair Housing Month With Events at Branches and in the Communities It Serves

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / KeyBank:

Key's Mortgage Loan Officers will provide details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers

To mark Fair Housing Month, KeyBank will host Community Lending Days at several branches. Mortgage Loan Officers will be on hand to offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

Community Lending Days take place at the following dates, locations and times:

  • Wednesday April 6 - Lehigh Township Branch - 4421 Lehigh Drive, Walnutport, PA 18088 - 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 13 - Commerce City Branch - 6565 E 73rd Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022 - 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 18 - West Valley Branch - 2807 South 5600 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84120 - 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 19 - New Haven Main Branch - 195 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510 - 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 20 - Parkville Branch - 1700 Park Street, Hartford, CT 06106 - 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday April 27 - Summer Street Branch - 2386 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06905 - 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • In addition, KeyBank will participate in the following events where home lending resources and advice will be offered:
  • Wednesday April 13 - Building Black Wealth Expo - Innovation Center, 640 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 - 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. - Register Here
  • Wednesday April 17 - Urban League of Rochester Homebuyer Workshop - 265 North Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14605 - 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. - Register Here

Get tips on home ownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #240319-2507178

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
