BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, RTX Corp. (RTX) revealed that its subsidiary, Raytheon, has clinched a $1.2 billion deal to provide Germany with Patriot air and missile defense systems.
The Patriot system is globally recognized for its ability to counter sophisticated long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and various air threats.
The contract encompasses the latest Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, related spare parts, and support services.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX