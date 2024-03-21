

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has presented an action plan to tackle labour and skills shortages in the European Union member states.



The Commission said it proposes to work together with Member States and social partners to address these issues over the coming months and years. The action plan is part of the EU's strategy to boost its competitiveness and enhance its economic and social resilience.



For almost a decade, labour and skills shortages have been increasing in all Member States. These shortages are driven by demographic shifts, the demand for new skills linked to technological developments and the twin transitions, the drive to develop further EU industrial sectors, defence and security needs, and challenges related to working conditions in some sectors and locations.



The Commission has identified 42 occupations that it considers as EU-wide shortage occupations.



The action plan sets out actions in five areas to be implemented swiftly at the EU, national, and social-partners' level.



They are, supporting the activation of underrepresented people in the labour market; providing support for skills development, training and education; improving working conditions in certain sectors; improving fair intra-EU mobility for workers and learners; and attracting talent from outside the European Union.



Labour and skills shortages are expected to continue rising over the coming decades in the European Union. Nearly two thirds of small and medium-sized businesses said in a recent Eurobarometer survey that they cannot find the talent they need. By 2030, 3.5 million new jobs are expected to be created in renewable energy sectors alone, the Commission estimates.



