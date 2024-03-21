A Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany is set to host an 11 MWh organic flow battery to store solar energy generated by its rooftop PV installation. Germany's CMBlu has provided its Organic SolidFlow technology for the project. From pv magazine Germany German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has ordered an Organic SolidFlow storage system from Germany-based provider CMBlu Energy. The automaker said it will use the 11 MWh storage system for its factory in Rastatt, Germany. The project will be implemented in the second half of 2025. The battery will temporarily store solar power from PV systems installed ...

