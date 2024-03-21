Engie has deployed a 139 MW/638 MWh battery in northern Chile. The storage project is connected to the 181. 2 MW Coya solar plant in the Antofagasta region. Engie Chile, the Chilean unit of French energy giant Engie, said it has finalized the construction of a 139 MW/638 MWh battery. It claimed it is the largest energy storage system to be installed in Latin America. The storage facility is connected to the 181. 2 MW Coya PV plant, in Maira Elena, in northern Chile's Antofagasta region, which has one of the world's highest levels of solar radiation. Engie announced the project in December 2022. ...

