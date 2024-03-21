Bacardi Limited: Stories of Belonging at Bacardi Through a Woman's Lens

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Bacardi Limited

As a family-owned business, Bacardi is always thinking about the legacy we will leave for future generations and about reshaping the future of the spirits industry, giving everyone an opportunity to belong and thrive. Creating an environment where people feel appreciated for who they are, what they do, and who they can become is at the core of the Belonging at Bacardi initiative which guides the company's diversity and inclusion efforts. Among the pillars is Women in Leadership with a commitment to empower women within the workforce, striving for gender equality across the organization.

This Women's History Month, Bacardi features the Belonging story of Phoebe Xu, Digital Commerce Director at Bacardi China. To Phoebe, a sense of Belonging is about being able to be open enough and feeling that she will be listened to and heard. She shares her initial trepidations of moving from the predominantly female beauty world in China to the spirits industry, known for being dominated by men especially in her market. The move made her wonder if she would be trusted and respected in a new business environment. Hear her observations on the power of bringing together teams with different experiences.

See why Bacardi was recognized by Forbes on the list of World's Top Companies for Women 2023.

