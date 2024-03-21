Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta wins new 6-year duty-paid contract at Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport in Brazil



21.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is delighted to announce a new six year contract at Brazil's Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares airport to operate a 170m² duty paid store. An international gateway to vibrant tourist destinations and historic cities, the airport attracts over 2.5 million passengers annually (2023 figures), and with the win of this duty paid contract in a new airport location, Avolta further extends its already significant footprint in Brazil. The duty-paid store, which began trading at the end of January, has a walk through format, and is located at the heart of the Departures area. Travelers can shop all the core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewelry & watches, accessories including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs.



Enrique Urioste, Avolta's President & CEO for LATAM comments, "We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract at Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares airport and we would like to take this opportunity to thank Aena and the airport team for the trust they have shown in us.



As the leading global travel experience player, we will leverage our extensive knowledge and expertise in this region to take the airport's shopping experience to an entirely new level for the millions of passengers who visit this airport each year. We look forward to working in close partnership with Aena to deliver the vision they have for the retail experience at Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares airport, as we move closer to creating a travel experience revolution."



Juan José Sánchez, CCO of Aena Brasil remarks, "Aena has been working to provide amazing travel experiences to passengers at its airports. The offer of a new commercial mix - with more shopping, services, and restaurants - is part of the new approach implemented at airports in Brazil. We are pleased to have Avolta on board to carry out this project at Maceió Airport." For further information:



CONTACT

REBECCA McCLELLAN CATHY JONGENS Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800405 Phone: +41 79 288093 rebecca.mcclellan@ avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

