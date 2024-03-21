Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is delighted to announce a new six year contract at Brazil's Maceió-Zumbi dos Palmares airport to operate a 170m² duty paid store. An international gateway to vibrant tourist destinations and historic cities, the airport attracts over 2.5 million passengers annually (2023 figures), and with the win of this duty paid contract in a new airport location, Avolta further extends its already significant footprint in Brazil.
The duty-paid store, which began trading at the end of January, has a walk through format, and is located at the heart of the Departures area. Travelers can shop all the core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewelry & watches, accessories including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1864741
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1864741 21.03.2024 CET/CEST