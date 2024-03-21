Regulatory News:

The elected employee representatives of the Supervisory Boards of the Korus FCPE2 and the Korian Actionnariat FCPE, meeting on 12 March 2024, decided that they would vote in favour of the resolutions submitted to the Clariane (Paris:CLARI) Combined General Meeting of 26 March 2024.

This Combined General Meeting, shareholders will vote in particular on resolutions concerning the authorisation of a capital increase of 300 million euros with preferential subscription rights. This operation is an essential part of Clariane's refinancing plan announced last 14 November.

By their votes, the elected employee representatives of the Supervisory Boards of the Korus FCPE and the Korian actionnariat FCPE wished to demonstrate the support of Clariane's employee shareholders for one of the main terms of this refinancing plan.

More than 9,250 employees took part in the previous Clariane employee share ownership plan, and now hold around 2.4% of the company's share capital.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).I

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006.

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

1 Shareholders through FCPE Korus and Korian Actionnariat

2 Fonds Commun de Placement d'Entreprise (Company Mutual Fund)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321218299/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Matthieu Desplats

Press relations Director

+33 6 58 09 01 61

Matthieu.desplats@clariane.com

Julie Mary

Press relations Manager

+33 6 59 72 50 69

julie.mary@clariane.com

Florian Bachelet

Press relations Manager

+33 6 79 86 78 23

florian.bachelet@clariane.com