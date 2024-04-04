Regulatory News:

Clariane (CLARIA.PA ISIN FR0010386334): in response to rumours reported in the press, the Company confirms that it is currently studying various targeted disposal options as part of the implementation of its refinancing plan, as announced on 14 November 2023, aimed at improving cash flow generation and controlling debt levels.

In this context, the company confirms that it has held an information meeting with the members of the CSEC, following current French regulations, on the possible sale of its Hospitalisation Domicile and Services de Soins Infirmiers Domicile (HAD/SSIAD) business in France.

The Group currently owns 8 specialised HAD homes and 3 SSIAD agencies in France, employing 309 people (full-time equivalent). In 2023, this business generated sales of just over €46 million.

As of the date of this press release, the Group has not received any firm offer to acquire this business.

In this context, the Company will make no further comment on this eventuality and will communicate in due course any element relating to its refinancing plan, in strict compliance with the regulations in force.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 70,000 professionals provide services to over 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias,etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages&Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404360904/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Stéphane Bisseuil

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 58 60 68 69

stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com

Press

Matthieu Desplats

Press relations Director

+33 6 58 09 01 61

Matthieu.desplats@clariane.com

Julie Mary

Press relations Manager

+33 6 59 72 50 69

julie.mary@clariane.com

Florian Bachelet

Press relations Manager

+33 6 79 86 78 23

florian.bachelet@clariane.com