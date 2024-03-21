Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2024 | 17:48
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: ACM approves Youfone acquisition

Today, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has unconditionally approved the acquisition of Youfone by KPN. The approval follows the June 22, 2023 announcement that KPN intended to acquire Youfone. The transaction is expected to close in early April. KPN expects to provide an update of the financial impact of consolidating Youfone at the Q1 2024 results.

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Reinout van Ierschot
Inside information: Yes
Topic: ACM approves Youfone acquisition
21/03/2024; 17:45h
KPN-N


