Koninklijke KPN N.V.: ACM approves Youfone acquisition

Today, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has unconditionally approved the acquisition of Youfone by KPN. The approval follows the June 22, 2023 announcement that KPN intended to acquire Youfone. The transaction is expected to close in early April. KPN expects to provide an update of the financial impact of consolidating Youfone at the Q1 2024 results.



21/03/2024

