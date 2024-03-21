

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare professionals and researchers have observed a rise in false information regarding birth control spreading online, specifically targeting young individuals in their teens and early 20s. This age group is more prone to trusting smartphone content due to algorithms that consistently showcase videos promoting messages lacking scientific backing.



Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram contain numerous misleading videos vilifying hormonal contraception, with people linking weight gain to birth control, making claims of infertility risks, and reporting experiencing depression and anxiety from its use. Social media platforms are magnifying these inaccurate narratives, distorting the perception of the risks linked to birth control methods.



This misinformation has tangible repercussions, evident in efforts by Republican legislators in Missouri to restrict access to IUDs and emergency contraceptives through the state's Medicaid program. Influencers from various political backgrounds leverage the promotion of negative content to garner attention and broaden their audience for commercial gains.



Medical experts have refuted these assertions, stating that there is no proof that birth control impacts fertility in the long run. Michael Belmonte, an OB/GYN in D.C. and a family planning expert with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists points out that misinformation regarding birth control is leading women to make ill-informed decisions, as they are seeking abortions due to misconceptions about hormonal birth control and the efficacy of tracking periods for pregnancy prevention.



Belmonte notes that to combat misinformation, doctors should address patients' concerns and prioritize listening. Belmonte suggests openly discussing common side effects of birth control, such as nausea, headaches, breast tenderness, and irregular bleeding, which can often be managed or alleviated by switching to alternative methods.



Social media companies are facing challenges in addressing misinformation while upholding free-speech rights. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reiterates its commitment to safeguarding online communities. According to Meta spokesperson Ryan Daniels, their policies aim to empower individuals to express themselves while ensuring a safe environment on their platforms. TikTok recently took down several videos associating birth control with mental health issues and other health risks following inquiries about their misinformation prevention efforts.



