

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fisher-Price is recalling Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold in the Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack, citing choking hazard to young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves models HPJ88 and HTW75, written on the bottom of the Goofy figure, showcasing the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures of about 3 inches tall with outstretched arms.



The impacted Donald Duck figure has a blue shirt with thin yellow stripes, a blue and black hat, and a red bow tie, whereas the Daisy Duck figure has a light purple shirt, turquoise necklace and bracelet, pink shoes, and a pink hair bow.



The agency said that about 204,000 products along with nearly 11,000 additionally sold in Canada, were manufactured in China and distributed by Fisher-Price Inc.



The affected products were sold nationwide from May 2023 through February 2024 for approximately $20 via stores such as Walmart, Kohls, Meijer, HEB, Kroger and Target, and eCommerce sites including Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com.



According to the agency, the heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The recall was initiated after the New York-based company received three reports of the heads detaching from the figures, including one report of a detached head being in the mouth of a child. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



The agency urged the customers to take the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures away from the children.



The CPSC asked the customers to contact Fisher-Price to receive a pre-paid return label to return the two figures in order to receive a $10 refund.



The agency also noted that the recall only involved the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures that are part of the figure pack.



