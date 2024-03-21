

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pyramid Wholesale is recalling various brands of products sold as dietary supplements for sexual enhancement because they contain undeclared prescription drugs including Sildenafil (Viagra) and/or Tadalafil (Cialis).



The recalled products have the potential to cause severe adverse health effects due to misuse, overuse, interaction with other medications, underlying health conditions, and overall lack of oversight or consultation with medical professionals.



The products were distributed under 11 different brand names and varied in product form and size. They were sold in bulk to other distributors and retailers in California and out of state.



There have been no reports of injury or illness, to date. Consumers should immediately discontinue use of the product.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken