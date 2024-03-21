

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent TechCrunch report, OpenAI's GPT Store, the official marketplace for GPTs, is facing a surge of spam in the form of peculiar GPTs that may infringe on copyright laws, indicating a lax approach to moderation by OpenAI.



Developers can create GPTs without any coding expertise, and these systems can be as simple or complex as desired by the creator. Developers can input the desired functionalities into OpenAI's GPT-building tool, GPT Builder, which will then endeavor to generate a GPT capable of performing those tasks. The GPT Store has grown rapidly, with OpenAI reporting approximately 3 million GPTs in January. However, this growth seems to have been achieved at the cost of quality and adherence to OpenAI's terms.



A quick search reveals that there are GPTs on the platform claiming to produce art that resembles Disney and Marvel content, but essentially serving as conduits to third-party paid services. These GPTs boast about their ability to evade AI detection tools such as Turnitin and Copyleaks.



OpenAI's policies prohibit the creation of GPTs that impersonate individuals or organizations without proper consent or legal authority. Despite this, numerous GPTs on the GPT Store claim to represent individuals' views or mimic personalities. TechCrunch initially identified these issues with the GPT Store and also noted instances of impersonation, such as chatbots enabling users to interact with trademarked characters like Wario and 'Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.'



However, when consulting with a lawyer, it was noted that OpenAI cannot be held responsible for copyright violations committed by developers incorporating chatbots in the US, as per the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Nevertheless, the creators themselves may face legal action.



