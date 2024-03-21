

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty Four Six Foods has recalled about 290,000 Happiness USA roller ball candies due to choking hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candy's rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child's mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death.



Twenty Four Six Foods said it received one report of the rolling ball dislodging, resulting in a seven-year-old child choking in New Jersey in July 2023. The child underwent emergency surgery to successfully remove the rolling ball from his throat.



The recall involves all flavors of Happiness USA liquid rolling candy. The candy comes in blue raspberry, strawberry and green apple flavors, consisting of about one fluid ounce of liquid candy. Each roller ball candy contains a flavored liquid candy with a rolling ball applicator to apply onto the tongue.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the candy, take it from children, and contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a full refund.



The product was sold at Kosher market stores nationwide from January 2018 through July 2023 for about $2.



