

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 13,300 Ravin R500 Model Crossbows from Ravin Crossbows due to a potential safety hazard.



The recall affects eight models of the Ravin R500 crossbows sold between September 2021 and October 2023 at various retailers nationwide and online on www.ravincrossbows.com.



Priced between $2,550 and $4,025, the recall was initiated because the crossbows may discharge unexpectedly while being cocked or uncocked, posing a risk of injury.



Although one incident of unexpected discharge has been reported, no injuries have been documented.



Consumers are advised to cease using the recalled Ravin R500 series crossbows immediately and contact Ravin Crossbows for a complimentary repair.



