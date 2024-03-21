

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $879 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $771 million, or $3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $966 million or $3.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $879 Mln. vs. $771 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.51 vs. $3.05 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.25 to $18.25



