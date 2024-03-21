

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $12.43 billion from $12.39 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.43 Bln vs. $12.39 Bln last year.



