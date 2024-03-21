New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Perfect Corp is scheduled to present on April 9th at 11:30 ET. Louis Chen will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Perfect Corp

About Perfect CorpFounded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a Beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on Perfect Corp:

Investor Relations

646-408-7267

Investor_Relations@PerfectCorp.com

https://ir.perfectcorp.com/ir-home/default.aspx

