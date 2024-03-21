

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release February data for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.0 percent.



New Zealand will provide February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth NZ$5.91 billion and exports were at NZ$4.93 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$976 million.



Taiwan will see February figures for unemployment; in January, the jobless rate was 3.39 percent.



